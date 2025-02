Tow truck crashes into South Shore building, video shows

Video shows the damage left by a tow truck crash in South Shore on Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tow truck crashed into a building and left a lot of damage, video shows.

Video shows the truck sitting outside a restaurant in the 1600-block of 79th Street in the South Shore neighborhood.

The crash happened across from the historic Avalon Regal Theater.

It doesn't appear anyone was hurt in the crash.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Police have not released information regarding the crash.