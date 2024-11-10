Woman critically injured in Lincoln Park head-on crash, police say

At least 4 injured in head-on North Side crash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured after a head-on crash on the city's North Side, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was driving a white sedan northbound when police said she crashed into a silver sedan headed southbound.

The 21-year-old suffered several cuts to the head and a leg injury, she was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The front seat passenger, a 23-year-old woman, suffered a fracture, police did not elaborate. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A third passenger of the white sedan refused medical treatment.

The driver of the silver sedan was a 41-year-old man. He had minor injuries and refused treatment, police said.

A 44-year-old woman was in the back seat of the silver car. She suffered multiple cuts to the face and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 35-year-old man was also in the back seat. He also had multiple cuts to the face but was expected to be okay.

Chicago police said citations were issued accordingly as the investigation continues.

