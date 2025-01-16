24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman killed, man injured after crashing into pole in Scottsdale neighborhood, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 16, 2025 3:10PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died and a man is injured after a crash on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the 7700-block of S. Cicero Avenue near the Scottsdale neighborhood.

A woman was driving a Nissan Altima northbound when she lost control of the car and crashed into a pole, police said.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries where she later died.

A 35-year-old man was the passenger in the car. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and police said he is expected to be okay.

Chicago police are investigating.

