Woman killed, man injured after crashing into pole in Scottsdale neighborhood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died and a man is injured after a crash on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened at about 3:10 a.m. in the 7700-block of S. Cicero Avenue near the Scottsdale neighborhood.

A woman was driving a Nissan Altima northbound when she lost control of the car and crashed into a pole, police said.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries where she later died.

A 35-year-old man was the passenger in the car. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and police said he is expected to be okay.

Chicago police are investigating.