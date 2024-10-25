1 injured after CTA Brown Line train crashes into forklift on North Side, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least one person was taken to a hospital after a CTA train made contact with a forklift Friday afternoon on the city's North Side.

The crash happened near the Western Brown Line Station officials said.

A CTA Brown Line train collided with a forklift at the location, Chicago Fire Department officials said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

A female patient was taken to a local hospital as a result of the crash, CFD said.

Brown Line trains had been stopped at the Western Station due to a "track condition," CTA officials said. Trains have since began to move again with delays.

No further information was immediately available.

