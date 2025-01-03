Chicago Transit Authority deactivates X social media accounts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority is no longer using its main accounts the social media platform X.

The agency confirmed to ABC7 Friday that two of their accounts are no longer active on the site formerly known as Twitter.

The CTA and CTA service alerts X accounts now have disclaimers saying they are no longer active.

The CTA released the following statement Friday:

"After careful consideration, CTA has decided to suspend the use of its general information (@cta) and service alerts (@ctaAlerts) accounts on Twitter/X.com, as this social media platform no longer provides the value it once did for us to effectively reach and communicate with our riders. The @CTARPM account on X.com is unaffected and will continue to provide project information and updates through the remainder of project work. For real-time service information, CTA riders are encouraged to sign up for our subscription alerts available via text/email, which can be customized to provide information for preferred routes. For the occasional CTA riders, real-time service alerts will continue to available at transitchicago.com."

No further information about the agency's decision to leave the social media site was immediately available.