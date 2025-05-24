24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Trump Tower to pay $4.8M for violating EPA protections on Chicago River

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 24, 2025 1:21AM
The Chicago Trump Tower will pay $4.8 million for violating U.S. Environmental Protection Agency protections in the Chicago River.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trump Tower has been ordered to pay $4.8 million dollars for violating environmental protections on the Chicago River.

The building pulls millions of gallons of water from the river every day for its cooling system.

A judge found the tower illegally released heated water back into the river without taking steps to protect the river's wildlife.

Most of the settlement will fund habitat restoration.

The tower also has to install meters to monitor the volume of water discharged.

