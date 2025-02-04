Chicago urban historian Sherman 'Dilla' Thomas takes new role at DuSable Black History Museum

CHICAGO -- Chicago Urban historian and popular social media personality Sherman "Dilla" Thomas is taking a new role at the DuSable Museum.

Thomas' official new title is Brand Ambassador and Chief of Social Media for the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.

"We are thrilled that Dilla is joining our DuSable team," said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of The DuSable Museum. "His knowledge of Chicago's rich history and his dynamic approach to social media and storytelling, will be a wonderful avenue to reach and engage with our community and with new audiences. We are excited for the future and look forward to the impact he will make in this new role."

Thomas joined ABC7 to talk about his new role, the tours he hosts in the city to teach people about some of Chicago's lesser-known history, and his recently launched YouTube series called "You Don't Know Chi."