Chicago Urban League hosting 12th Annual Citywide Job Fair at UIC Forum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a citywide job fair starting Wednesday.

The Chicago Urban League, in proud partnership with Jobcase, is excited to announce the 12th Annual Citywide Job Fair,

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the UIC Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

The event will feature more than 100 employers and thousands of job seekers from across the city.

"This event is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to economic equity and job access for all communities," said Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League. "By bringing employers and job seekers together in one space, we're helping to build pathways to long-term success."

"The Citywide Job Fair has established itself as a premier workforce development event, bridging the gap between employers seeking diverse talent and job seekers pursuing new career opportunities," said Andrew Wells, Vice President of Workforce Development at the Chicago Urban League. "From entry-level to experienced professionals, attendees will have the chance to explore openings across industries including healthcare, technology, finance, hospitality, public service, manufacturing, and more."

The event is free and open to the public. For registration for the event, click here.