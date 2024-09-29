Street flooded after water main break in Belmont Heights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was flooding Sunday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side after a water main break.

Water gushed through the street in the Belmont Heights neighborhood.

City crews came and went, and the break was fixed and the water was nearly cleared as of 5 p.m.

Neighbors said the street began to flood following the water main break around 2 p.m.

Soon after the rupture, some parts of the street became submerged and water began flowing into some homes in the 3500 block of North Oriole Avenue, as well as around the corner on Oleander Avenue.

Before crews arrived, some neighbors did what they could, jumping into help clear the roadway.

"Came home, noticed that the block was all flooded here, so just grabbed a rake, couple rakes, and just tried to clear some of the sewer caps that alleviate the water that's standing here in the middle of the street," resident Jason Meske said. "I got a text from my friend saying that the block was flooded, just saw another gentleman out with a shovel, so I grabbed my rakes and just decided to be a good neighbor and help out."

City officials have not yet given a cause for the rupture.