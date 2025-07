Chicago Weather: Ground stop issued at O'Hare due to storms

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Ground Stop is in effect at O'Hare Airport for arriving planes Friday morning.

The ground stop is in effect due to storms in the area.

Some thunderstorms moved into the northern parts of the Chicago area. Storms are expected to become more isolated in the afternoon.