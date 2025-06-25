Heavy rain leads to sloppy traffic conditions on Chicago area roads

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 10:22AM
Heavy rain overnight led to some sloppy traffic conditions on Chicago area roads overnight.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy rain overnight led to some sloppy traffic conditions on Chicago area roads overnight.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the torrential overnight rain was easing early Wednesday, transitioning to some light rain.

High standing water led to a closure of the southbound I-294 exit ramp to West Ogden Avenue.

There were several crashes overnight during the rain. A crash closed the northbound Tri-State Tollway between Dempster Street and Willow Road.

On I-88, a jackknifed semi was blocking two eastbound lanes just past Route 31.

