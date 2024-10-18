Possible Chicago White Sox sale could net $2B, experts say

Are the Chicago White Sox for sale? Jerry Reinsdorf bought his stake for $20 million in 1981, but experts say a sale now could net $2 billion.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox find themselves in offseason rumors once again involving the possibility of selling or relocating the baseball team.

It comes at the heels of a record-setting season for losses by a major league team as the White Sox racked up 121 of them.

New reports now emerging this week from The Athletic suggest that owner Jerry Reinsdorf is open to selling the White Sox.

Reinsdorf purchased his stake in the team for $20 million back in 1981. Now, experts believe a sale could net more than $2 billion.

"You want to be careful with those public valuations because they're based off historical data and not necessarily what's happening in the market. But yeah, I think it's very realistic $2 billion+ would be on the table," said Northwestern Sports Master's Program Professor Adam Grossman.

Reinsdorf has balked at the idea of selling in the past, and recently, his attention has been focused on a new stadium for the White Sox.

The proposal includes an attempt at getting public funding from the state that will move the team to the South Loop.

Fans and the owners of Grandstand on the South Side said on Friday that the new stadium talks only make them more frustrated.

"Build the team! We don't need a new stadium. We don't need more money draining out of the city. We need the team," said Grandstand owner Stephanie Ganal.

The White Sox refused to comment this week on the possibility of selling or relocating, but there are interested ownership groups who would like to buy the team and possibly move it to Nashville.

Former major leaguer Dave Stewart has reportedly been a part of one interested group, but they did not return ABC7's request for comment.

Another possible group is Music City Baseball, which denied being in talks to buy the team while saying, in a statement, "Music City Baseball's focus remains solely on bringing Major League Baseball to Nashville through future expansion."

The Nashville mayor's office also denied having conversations with Reinsdorf about moving the team, but the Nashville Chamber of Commerce said it would be a welcome sight to a city that is growing each year.

"Professional sports teams are a tee. When the Titans and Predators made their decision to come to Nashville, it put us on a whole different list, because it's an entertainment option," said Nashville Chamber of Commerce President Ralph Schulz.

Mayor Brandon Johnson also chimed in on the matter on Friday, saying he hopes the team stays in Chicago.

"I have not spoken directly to him about his decision. As far as my feelings, for whatever they're worth, the sport industry in general has an incredible economic impact and benefit to the neighborhood in which Guaranteed Rate is. My hope is that you know, we figure out something," Johnson said.

So, the discussion won't be going away anytime soon, and this all will likely come down to Reinsdorf's efforts in Springfield to get funding for a new stadium.

But Gov. JB Pritzker continues to pour cold water on that idea and his office declined to comment this week on the possibility of the White Sox leaving Chicago.