Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf reportedly open to selling team,

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is open to selling the team, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The New York Times vertical also reported that the 88-year-old owner is in talks with a group to potentially do so.

The White Sox are looking to build a new stadium in Chicago's South loop, but are coming off a historically bad season. They went 41-121 this year, breaking the modern major league record for most losses in a season. They had the majors' worst team batting average at .221 and on-base percentage at .278, and they finished last with 507 runs, 133 homers and 485 RBIs.

Reinsdorf purchased his stake in the Sox in 1981, leading the charge to build Guaranteed Rate Field.

ABC7 has reached out to the White Sox for comment but have not yet heard back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

