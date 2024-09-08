Woman with CCL shoots intruder in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman shot a man that Chicago police said was trying to break into her home on Saturday night.

It happened at a home in the 2300-block of E. 69th Street in the city's South Shore neighborhood.

Around 10:45 p.m. police said a man was trying to break into a home.

A woman, who is a licensed carry conceal holder, saw him and shot the suspect in the leg.

When Chicago police arrived, they found the 36-year-old male suspect with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD Area One Detectives are investigating the case as an attempted burglary.

