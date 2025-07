Worker injured after sidewalk collapses in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A worker was hurt after part a sidewalk collapsed beneath him Saturday morning in the Loop.

The 49-year-old man fell one floor down to the lower level, Chicago police said.

The sidewalk collapse happened Saturday morning in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard near Financial Place, police said.

The worker injured his head and was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No further information about the collapse was immediately available.