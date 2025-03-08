Chicagoan Patrick Thomassie wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Husband Paolo Presta hosted Oprah Winfrey on web show 20 years after she surprised him with TV role

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patrick Thomassie from Chicago won big on "Wheel of Fortune" last month.

Thomassie has a connection to ABC7's streaming show.

Thomassie is married to a past ABC7 guest, Paolo Presta, the host of "A Spoonful Of Paolo." Presta had his own life-changing moment on a TV show when Oprah Winfrey hooked him up with a role on an episode of "Will and Grace."

ABC7 was glad to welcome Thomassie and Presta as guests in studio Friday night. Thomassie shared his experience competing on "Wheel of Fortune," where he won a trip to Spain, and Presta shared the latest on his web show.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

