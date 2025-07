Chicago's 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. stepping down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. said he is stepping down.

He said he will leave the Chicago City Council at the end of the month.

Burnett said he hopes his son gets consideration to replace him and represent the 27th Ward.

Burnett was first elected alderman in 1995.

He said he now wants to be CEO of the Chicago Housing Authority.