Fmr. Cook Co. commissioner William 'Bill' Beavers dies at 89

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 27, 2024 2:38PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago alderman and Cook County commissioner passed away over the weekend.

William 'Bill' Beavers died on Saturday morning from natural complication surrounded by family, according to a family spokesperson.

Beavers served as an alderman to Chicago's 7th Ward from 1983 to 2006. He was then elected as Cook County Commissioner for the 4th District from 2006 to 2013.

"Bill Beavers will go down in history as one of the most progressive African American Alderman in the Chicago City Council. He was unapologetically Black and proved so by his countless efforts to propel Black businesspersons to engage in city business and contracts," said publicist Sean Howard.

Courtesy: Chicago 7th Ward spokesperson Sean Howard

Beavers was born on Feb. 21, 1935, in Chicago and grew up in the Kenwood-Oakland neighborhood as one of six siblings.

He leaves two daughters 7th Ward Alderwoman Darcel Beavers and Denice Ewing, son and retired Cook County State's Attorney investigator David Beavers.

He is also survived by his grandson DeJuan Brown and great granddaughter Dylan Brown.

He was 89 years old.

