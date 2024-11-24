Chicago salon gives away free haircuts in exchange for coat donations for unhoused people

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Making a difference, one clip at a time.

"We care a lot about our community and try to give back where we can," BANG! Salon owner Eli Mancha said.

For the ninth year, BANG! Salon on North Milwaukee in West Town is helping Chicago stay warm ahead of the brutally cold months ahead through "Cuts For Coats," collecting coats for unhoused people.

Eli Mancha is the owner of BANG! Salon and says the business has donated around 1,000 coats since the events launch.

"In Chicago, we know the winters can be pretty brutal so I think anything we can do to keep people warm and help people in need is something that is very special for us," Mancha said.

Jonathan Ruiz was getting a free haircut in exchange for donating two coats.

"I love all the hard work he puts into it," Ruiz said.

"Midwest winters are tough," Lindsay Ann Ruiz said. "You never know if it's going to be really windy and cold or snowy, so having a good winter coat is important."

Lindsay Ann Ruiz donated three coats ahead of her haircut Sunday and feels good knowing she's helping others stay warm.

"Love that Eli is doing this event," she said. "It's my first time participating in it and yeah, it's great."

Clips of kindness, helping others stay warm this winter.

