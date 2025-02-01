Navy Pier kicks off 2025 Global Connections Series with Lunar New Year celebration

The first free event of Navy Pier's 2025 Global Connection Series is slated to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday.

The first free event of Navy Pier's 2025 Global Connection Series is slated to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday.

The first free event of Navy Pier's 2025 Global Connection Series is slated to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday.

The first free event of Navy Pier's 2025 Global Connection Series is slated to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first free event of Navy Pier's 2025 Global Connection Series is slated to celebrate Lunar New Year on Saturday.

Ushering in the Year of the Snake, the pier's Aon Grand Ballroom will come alive with vibrant performances, music, art, and interactive, family-friendly activities, offering a unique opportunity for Chicagoans to experience traditions celebrated by billions of people across the world. Presenting Global Connections sponsors are ComEd and Sue Ling Gin Foundation Trust.

"We are thrilled to support this vibrant Lunar New Year celebration, a time to honor rich traditions that have been passed down through generations," said Mark Noffke of the Sue Ling Gin Foundation Trust. "Lunar New Year is not only a moment of cultural significance for many, but also an opportunity to bring people from all walks of life together in a shared experience of joy, unity, and reflection."

Most closely associated with Chinese Americans in the United States, many cultures throughout Asia and the Middle East celebrate the new year or "spring festival" on the first new moon of their calendar. The Year of the Snake symbolizes wisdom, transformation, and resilience.

Community partners scheduled to participate in this year's Lunar New Year celebration at Navy Pier include the Chinese Fine Arts Society, Chicago Loves Chinatown, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Filipino American Historical Society of Chicago, Thai Cultural and Fine Arts Institute, Helixx Crew K-Pop dancers, Soul Power Band, and CMAA (Chinese Mutual Aid Association).