Chicago's Polish Constitution Day Parade marks 134th year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Saturday, Chicago's Polish Constitution Day Parade will march down Columbus Drive, celebrating 134 years of Polish-American heritage. The city's oldest ethnic parade will feature vibrant floats, traditional foods, and community pride. Former Parade Queen Monica Lebensztejn and Regina Jurkowska from the Polish Consulate joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to discuss the parade's significance. Monica shared the honor of being Parade Queen, while Regina highlighted the impact of the Polish-American community on Chicago's culture.

Dr. Lucja Mirowska-Kopec, Parade Committee Chair, also spoke on ABC7 Eyewitness News about the food offerings, including pierogi, kielbasa, and nearly 40 soups, emphasizing the role of food in Polish culture.

The parade promises a lively celebration of tradition, culture, and unity. To learn more, click here.