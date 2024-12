I-55 shut down after expressway shooting in south suburbs: ISP

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting shut down the Stevenson Expressway in the south suburbs on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said a vehicle was struck by gunfire on the outbound lanes of I-55 ar Route 83 near Willowbrook.

The shooting happened at about 7:37 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

I-55 southbound from Route 83 to Cass Avenue was shut down as of 10:13 a.m.

No further information was available.