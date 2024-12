'ChiGivesBack' Pop-Up Toy Drive at South Side high school to benefit kids across Chicago

The "ChiGivesBack" Pop-Up Toy Drive at Leo Catholic High School on Sunday will benefit kids across Chicago this holiday season.

The "ChiGivesBack" Pop-Up Toy Drive at Leo Catholic High School on Sunday will benefit kids across Chicago this holiday season.

The "ChiGivesBack" Pop-Up Toy Drive at Leo Catholic High School on Sunday will benefit kids across Chicago this holiday season.

The "ChiGivesBack" Pop-Up Toy Drive at Leo Catholic High School on Sunday will benefit kids across Chicago this holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a big effort to make sure kids all over Chicago get toys this holiday season.

The "ChiGivesBack" Pop-Up Toy Drive is happening this weekend.

Chi Gives Back co-founder Sandi Robinson joined ABC7 in studio Thursday to talk more about the toy drive.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Chi Gives Back Pop-Up Toy Drive is happening Sunday at Leo Catholic High School on South Sangamon from 1 to 3 p.m.

More information can be found on their website.