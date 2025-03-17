Man accused of critically injuring girlfriend's 2-year-old child in Plainfield: Sheriff

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly hit his girlfriend's 2-year-old child.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 6:50 p.m. at a home in the 21500-block of W. Franklin Circle, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

When officers arrived, a 2-year-old was being taken to the hospital for a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

EMS alerted officers that the child's injuries were suspicious.

After further investigation, officers arrested Jordan Padilla, 21, for allegedly hitting the child.

Padilla allegedly told police he hit his girlfriend's toddler with his elbow.

Will County Sheriff's Office's said the child's mom was home at the time of the incident.

He was charged with battery, domestic battery, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and aggravated battery of a child.

At last check, the child was in critical condition at an area hospital.