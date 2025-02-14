Child dies, mother, 2 Chicago firefighters injured in West Rogers Park apartment building fire: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy has died and his mother and two firefighters are injured after a fire in an apartment building on Chicago's North Side Friday, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago firefighters responded to the 2700-block of Granville Avenue in West Rogers Park about 11 a.m. Friday for a reported blaze in an apartment building.

A 6-year-old boy has died, his mother was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and two firefighters were taken to a hospital, as well, CFD said. They are in good condition, after stairs on which they were standing collapsed, fire officials said.

Firefighters said the fire started in the first-floor unit, where the mother and child lived.

The boy was badly burned, CFD said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene late Friday morning, as firefighters worked in frigid conditions in an effort to put the fire out.

Flames could be seen shooting out windows, and smoke was billowing from the building.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.