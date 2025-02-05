Man pleads guilty to setting guard shack on fire at FBI Chicago office

James Lofton pled guilty for the 2022 incident. Video shows Lofton dousing his jacket with an accelerant and lighting it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man plead guilty after video shows him setting a guard shack on fire at the FBI's Chicago office.

Security cameras captured James Lofton dousing his jacket with an accelerant and lighting it in November 2022. The station erupted in flames.

Chicago firefighters said they put out the fire at 2111 West Roosevelt Road quickly with hand pumps.

On Tuesday, Lofton pled guilty to depredation of government property.

He will be sentenced in May.

