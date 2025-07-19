Woman in custody after allegedly drowning 1-year-old in Lake Michigan, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman allegedly drowned a 1-year-old child on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said they rushed to the 7000-block of S. South Shore Drive on Friday at about 9:45 p.m.

Investigators said a 31-year-old woman was in the water when they arrived.

They later learned the woman allegedly drowned the 1-year-old boy.

Chicago Fire's Marine Unit recovered the boy.

She was taken into custody.

The infant was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital where he died.

It is unknown what happened in the moments leading up to the alleged drowning.

The boy has not been identified.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation.