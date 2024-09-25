Motorcyle crash in Lockport area closes 9th Street Bridge, police say

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash shut down main roads in the south suburbs, according to police.

The crash happened near Canal Street and 9th Street Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the crash just before 7 a.m.

A heavily damaged motorcycle was seen at the scene. It appeared as if the rider crashed into a guardrail.

Lockport police said 9th Street Bridge would be closed for an extended period for the investigation.

No injuries have been confirmed by authorities.

