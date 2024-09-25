WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcyle crash in Lockport area closes 9th Street Bridge, police say

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 12:38PM
Serious crash shuts down main roads in Lockport area
Chopper 7 was over the crash just before 7 a.m. for a crash on 9th Street and Canal Street.

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash shut down main roads in the south suburbs, according to police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened near Canal Street and 9th Street Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the crash just before 7 a.m.

A heavily damaged motorcycle was seen at the scene. It appeared as if the rider crashed into a guardrail.

Lockport police said 9th Street Bridge would be closed for an extended period for the investigation.

No injuries have been confirmed by authorities.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW