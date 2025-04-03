Multiple injured, rescued in Edgewater high rise fire, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple people were rescued after a building fire on the city's North Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Chopper 7 captured as firefighters climbed the stairs of a high rise building in the 5400-block of N. Kenmore Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was out shortly before 1:45 p.m.

Sources tell ABC7 that mostly seniors live in the building.

Multiple people were rescued and several were taken to the hospital, according to CFD.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.