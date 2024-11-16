New movie 'Christmas on the Ranch' filmed entirely in Chicago and its suburbs

A new movie from Chicago-based Very Merry Entertainment was shot in Chicago, Long Grove, Mundelein and Arlington Heights.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Christmas on the Ranch" is a new movie from Chicago-based Very Merry Entertainment, specializing in holiday romance features.

It was shot here in town, and also in places including Long Grove, Mundelein and Arlington Heights.

The two stars were back in Chicago this week, telling ABC7 about their movie you can stream on Hulu now.

A radio talk show host who gives advice about love and life is about to have a romantic crisis of her own.

Jade Harlow plays Christina, who is on her way to New York for a big opportunity when she gets stranded in rural Ohio.

A widowed rancher is a game-changer.

When asked why people never get enough of Christmas rom-coms, Harlow said, "I think people identify with them, because in a lot of these Christmas films, you have people living a busy lifestyle, and they're not putting themselves first. They're spinning every other plate in the world for everyone else. And then love interrupts. And then you have that magic of the holidays around you, the romantic lighting. Yeah."

Houston Rhines plays Corey, a single dad, intrigued by the stranger in town.

"He lost his wife. He's been alone for a few years, and he's drowning himself in work, keeping the ranch going. He runs equine therapy there at his ranch. And I think he's been busy, too busy to find love at the time and finally that person comes around," Rhines said.

The movie was shot entirely in Chicago and the surrounding areas.

"I don't think we could have shot this movie anywhere else. I mean, where else in the world except Chicago, a world-class city that has the cast and the crew and the infrastructure to provide for this level of a production. I was great, to walk around the city with the lights up at Christmas and get a sense of that magic that you guys have in December," Harlow said.

When asked if she got a dose of Chicago winter," Harlow said, "I think it was four degrees that day. Oh, yes. And there was this fantastic moment on set where I freaked everybody in wardrobe, out where I was fighting for my life between two heaters and the jacket melted like. I was so cold I couldn't cuddle up close enough to this heater until it was like, Oh, no, I'm on fire!"

"I want people to see it. I want them to feel good. I want them to see there's people out there that are going to do the same things they might be going through," Rhines said.

"Sometimes, you're just going about your business in life and something that you think is a tragedy or an unexpected burden falls on you. But it might just be a window into something that's better for you," Harlow said.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.