Christmas wreaths helping paint a better picture of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

Teens and young adults are working in shifts, shaping and assembling dozens of Christmas wreaths.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The smell of pine wafts through the air of the Southside Blooms flower shop in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

This is the second year that the non-profit farm-to-vase florist is offering and delivering the eco-friendly wreaths.

"We are using balsam and white pine so both of those are products that are sustainably sourced and then we make them in house," said Southside Blooms Events Manager Natalie Ransom. "We mix the two greens together and we also make our own bows."

The wreaths can be ordered and purchased online for $40, plus delivery.

"All of our wreaths are made by our youth so each wreath that's purchased really gives us the opportunity to hire more youth," said Ransom.

Southside Blooms has two teams of employees. The farm team that learns everything from planting, maintaining and harvesting, said Ransom. The shop team learns about floral design and the business side of the flower shop.

Jaylyn Johnson, 22, is just three weeks into his job at Southside Blooms.

"We all just work as just one, said Johnson. "We all kinda try to help each other. There's no big 'I's or little 'u's."

Johnson has learned to expertly clip the pine branches, assemble shape and prune the wreaths. And in his short time with the shop he's also learned about sustainability and farming.

"Just how to make certain flowers. I didn't know what came with growing them," said Johnson.

Deonta White, 27, has worked at Southside Blooms for two years.

"At first I was a little sketchy because I was like females work with flowers, I'm a guy," joked White. "But after being outside and working with flowers, planting and seeing empty lots turning into a flower farms in the community, it really helped me see the value of this job."

A lifelong Englewood resident, White said he also sees how his role is helping change the picture of his community.

"We got a bad reputation in Engelwood of violence and we're trying to change that so having this program here in this community really help keep kids off the street," said White.

For Johnson it's about second chances. "This is Engelwood's second chance," he said.

Both Johnson and White hope that same message gets to whomever buys a wreath and hangs it on their door.

"When you buy these, specifically form Southside Blooms, you're buying the love and affection that comes with it," said Johnson

You can order a wreath now through Dec. 1. Delivery begins Dec. 2 to the entire Chicagoland area.

This story is part of our Climate Ready series - a collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations focused on providing practical solutions to help you and your family adapt to extreme weather events and the current challenges of climate change.