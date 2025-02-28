Suburban grandfather in viral wheelchair ice skating video celebrates 91st birthday

"Papa Chuck" Ripp of Lake Forest, the suburban grandfather seen in a viral wheelchair ice skating video, celebrated his 91st birthday on Thursday.

LAKE FOREST (WLS) -- A viral video shows a local family taking their grandfather and his wheelchair out for some ice skating.

It was little moment, but the family told ABC7 it brought him so much joy after his wife of many years entered hospice care.

The family invited ABC7 to be there Thursday as "Papa Chuck" celebrated turning 91.

Chuck Ripp celebrated his 91st birthday surrounded by family. The suburban grandfather said the key to living a long, fulfilling life is staying active.

"I enjoy the outdoors, and I spend a lot of time out there," Ripp said.

Papa Chuck, as the grandkids call him, is a bit of a thrill-seeker.

He loves ice skating with his sons in Lake Forest, and they had several rides at West Park ice rink this winter.

"I think his response when we got to the ice skating was like, 'Oh okay, let's go!'" son Joe Ripp said. "He's always up for it."

"No, I wasn't scared, because I was in safe hands," Chuck Ripp said.

Chuck first learned to skate on the Mississippi River, when he moved to study at a seminary in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

That was before he met his wife cathy. The couple has been married for 65 years.

"Their motto is live each day like it's their last, and they really do live each day like it's their last," daughter Marie Josephitis. "They are so loved by so many people."

"Our dating was always dances in Chicago." Chuck Ripp said. "We went dancing... we both loved to dance!"

Gliding across the dance floor, and now the ice, with the sons he taught how to skate.

"Dad never let ailments stop him from doing things," Joe Ripp said ."He's got two knee surgeries and he was boogie boarding at New Smyrna Beach at 80. He just always said, 'Let's go."

On Thursday, there were presents, balloons and cake, but the best gift of all, Papa Chuck said is family.

"Well they make life worthwhile," Chuck Ripp said. "They really do."

Papa Chuck is planning to go to New Smyrna again next week, where he says he'll be swimming in the ocean.

