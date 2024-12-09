Police investigating motive after crash, shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured on Cicero-Chicago border

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- An investigation is ongoing after a car chase that started in Cicero led to deadly shooting and crash in Chicago Sunday.

Monday morning, two people are still in critical condition and police are still working to figure out a motive.

It all began with a car chase in Cicero, that turned into a shootout Sunday.

Witnesses said they saw a white car chasing down a black car in Cicero, the black car crashed into two other vehicles at the border in Chicago and then gunmen began firing near West Roosevelt Road and Cicero Avenue.

First responders got the scene around 12:30 p.m. A total of six people were injured and one person was killed.

A Cicero spokesperson said at least four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died on the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department said three other people were injured in the incident.

Two people were transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Two others were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Another person was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A sixth person was transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

A business owner who was in the area when the violence unfolded, described what they saw.

"I heard an accident. I heard a couple loud bangs. And when I came to the front of the store, I heard multiple gunshots. Then I heard more, and then I heard more," Louis Rainone, the owner of Roosevelt Gold Exchange, said. "They just went to that side of the car and just started shooting him up. I have cameras. I looked to see if everything was clear. The white car took off. Soon after, the police came, the ambulance, the fire truck. It's been closed down ever since. All the businesses are closed. It's just one thing after the other."

It happened on a street, some say, has become a pathway paved with ongoing tragedy.

"Somebody can't even walk to the drug store," Rainone said. "It's violence. It's on an, almost, everyday basis. It's becoming terrible."

No one has been taken into custody. The identity of the victim has not been released.