Teen girl among 3 injured in shooting at Cicero Hotel parking lot: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was among three people injured in a shooting at a Southwest Side hotel's parking lot early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the Cicero Hotel in the 4500-block of South Cicero Avenue just before 4:15 a.m. That's near Chicago Midway International Airport.

Two men, 21 and 35 years old, and a 17-year-old girl were standing in the parking lot when people inside an SUV and a sedan opened fire, police said.

The 35-year-old, shot in the body multiple times, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old, shot in the leg and foot, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The 21-year-old, shot in the leg, was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood