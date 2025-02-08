Cicero Voters Alliance claims 'this is a political stunt by the Rodriguez campaign to get attention and stir controversy'

Cicero town president candidate says rocks thrown at his home, campaign office: VIDEO

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Video shows rocks being thrown at the home of a political candidate Friday in Cicero.

The Cicero town president candidate, Esteban Rodriguez, said it wasn't the only stop the vandals made.

Rodriguez told ABC7 after having rocks thrown at his home window, the same thing happened to his campaign office. He claims it's an act of political intimidation.

"We heard this loud bang," Rodriguez said. "It really sounded kind of like a small explosion."

Rodriguez said he and his wife woke up to shattered glass after someone was seen on their surveillance camera throwing a rock at their living room window.

"We're living in the community where that type of intimidation, that type of fear mongering and tactics is very prevalent," Rodriguez said.

The candidate running for Cicero town president said within the hour, the same thing happened at his campaign office, Friday morning.

"It's the candidacy, and there's a political arena that we're coming," Rodriguez said. "We expected this."

Cicero police said they are investigating the incident.

While Rodriguez did not directly claim his opponent and current cicero town president, Larry Dominick, was responsible, he said these types of incidents have happened before.

Back in 2012, ABC7 reported on accusation from cicero presidential candidates claiming voter fraud and intimidation tactics.

"We're even stronger knowing that a selected few people fear so threatened by my candidacy," Rodriguez said. "That they resort to violence."

President Dominick shared a statement with ABC7, explaining he "believes the police are professionals and will investigate it fully."

The Cicero Voters Alliance, an organization by Dominick, said in a statement Rodriguez was responsible for the incident, saying "this is a political stunt by the Rodriguez campaign to get attention and stir controversy."

Rodriguez said his team is also reaching out to the Illinois attorney general for support.

