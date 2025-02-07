Thornton Twp. board votes to fire 2 employees, including Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, after brawl

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- During a special afternoon meeting Thursday, Thornton Township trustees voted to fire two township employees that were placed on administrative leave last week, one of them Supervisor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend.

With Henyard a no-show, Trustees Chris Gonzalez, Carmen Carlisle and Stephanie Wiedeman met in the Thornton Township boardroom.

The meeting was separate from members of public, who watched the meeting via livestream in another room. That measure was in response to last week's brawl, in which Henyard herself was seen racing into the melee.

"For today, it's fine. Let's let the, let's let everyone calm down," Thornton Township resident Beth McBride said.

Henyard's boyfriend, Kamal Woods, was in the middle of the dust-up last week. At this week's meeting, trustees voted to fire him from his township position leading an at-risk youth program, in part because of his involvement in the fight.

"We have to be mindful of how we speak to each other, and I think as an employee you have to be extra mindful," Thornton Township Trustee Stephanie Wiedeman said.

Trustees said Woods, who declined to comment on his firing, was already under scrutiny. Last week, the board voted to hire an independent auditor to probe his work and that of another employee also fired at the meeting.

Trustee Gonzalez was asked by ABC7 if the two employees were doing any real work for the township.

"Well, that's one of the things we're definitely looking into," Trustee Gonzalez said.

The next township meeting is Tuesday of next week, and it's unclear if the public will again be in a separate room.