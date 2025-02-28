Mayor Johnson taps Alderman Ramirez-Rosa to head Chicago Park District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson has appointed 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as the Chicago Park District General Superintendent and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment comes after the resignation of Superintendent Rosa Escareno announced her resignation.

"Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa is a passionate public servant with a decade of municipal leadership experience and a successful track record of building coalitions and delivering significant community investments," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "My administration is committed to investing in our city's residents and communities. Making our Park District more equitable and accessible, particularly in disinvested communities, is critical to improving the quality of life for all Chicagoans. Carlos is an effective leader and will be a strong Superintendent of the Chicago Park District.

Alderman Ramirez-Rosa has been elected alderman of the 35th Ward three times.

"I want to thank Mayor Johnson for this opportunity and CEO Escareño for her leadership. I also want to thank the residents of the 35th Ward who have put their trust in me to advocate on their behalf for the past decade. It has been the honor of my life to serve you all," said Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa. "I look forward to carrying on that spirit of service to this new role to ensure that all Chicagoans can enjoy our parks."

The mayor's selection is subject to approval by the Chicago Park District Board.

Mayor Johnson said he will soon outline a process for identifying his appointment for the next 35th Ward alderman.

