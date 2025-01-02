24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Clerk injured in Lakeview liquor store robbery, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 2, 2025 10:59AM
Chicago police said a clerk was injured in a robbery at Eastgate Liquors in Lakeview Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A clerk at a Lakeview liquor store was injured during a robbery Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The robbery occurred at 7:45 p.m. at Eastgate Liquors in the 400-block of West Diversey Parkway.

Two male suspects entered the store and approached the clerk who was behind the counter when police said one of the suspects hit the clerk before the suspects fled the scene with merchandise.

The clerk declined treatment at the scene and no one is in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

