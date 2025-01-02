Clerk injured in Lakeview liquor store robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A clerk at a Lakeview liquor store was injured during a robbery Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The robbery occurred at 7:45 p.m. at Eastgate Liquors in the 400-block of West Diversey Parkway.

Two male suspects entered the store and approached the clerk who was behind the counter when police said one of the suspects hit the clerk before the suspects fled the scene with merchandise.

The clerk declined treatment at the scene and no one is in custody, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.

