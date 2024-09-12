Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2' to close out AFI Fest

The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons and more

Nicholas Hoult and Clint Eastwood on the set of "Juror #2"

LOS ANGELES -- We're just a few weeks out from the 38th edition of AFI Fest.

The festival has announced that Clint Eastwood's film "Juror #2" will make its world premiere as the closing film.

The film, directed by Eastwood, follows family man Justin Kemp, a juror in a high profile murder case who finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma. It's a situation that could sway the jury verdict and potentially convict the accused killer, or set them free.

It stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Cedric Yarbrough, Leslie Bibb and Kiefer Sutherland.

AFI and Eastwood have had a long-standing relationship. Eastwood premiered his films "American Sniper," "J Edgar" and "Richard Jewell" at the fest. Eastwood also received the 24th AFI Life Achievement Award in 1996.

"There is only one Clint Eastwood - and AFI is proud to present the World Premiere of this next chapter in his historic canon," Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO said in a statement.

"We are honored to bring the community together once again - artists and audiences - to celebrate an American icon."

AFI Fest will take place in Los Angeles from Oct 23-27.

"Juror #2" will premiere October 27 at the historic TCL Chinese Theater.

On The Red Carpet and ABC7 Los Angeles are the official broadcast partners of AFI Fest.