'Clue' walking mystery experience coming to Chicago

Just like the game, the players are trying to figure out who killed 'Mr. Boddy.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The beloved board game "Clue" has been turned into a real-life experience in the streets of Chicago.

It's called "CLUE: A Walking Mystery." Throughout the game players will walk around the city trying to find out who murdered Mr. Boddy.

Actress Melanie Loren, who plays the butler, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about the experience.

The murder-mystery game is a family-friendly experience. Tickets start at $35.

Tours begin on August 7 and run through September 15.

The experience lasts about two hours with a brand-new storyline.

Children 5 and under are free with admission.

To find tickets, click here.

