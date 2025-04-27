Man, woman killed in 7-vehicle crash in La Grange ID'd

At least two people died in a car crash at 47th Street and Willow Springs Road on the border of Western Springs and La Grange Friday, officials said.

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The two people killed in a bad west suburban crash on Friday afternoon have been identified.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, on the border of La Grange and Western Springs, around 4:20 p.m.

Seven vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 1:50 p.m., La Grange police said.

Two of the vehicles were badly damaged, and the intersection of 47th Street and Willow Springs Road was shut down for some time.

The medical examiner identified the victims who died as Brett Lane, 51, and Melissa Ann Lane, 49, of Hinsdale.

Three other people were injured. The injured victims' ages, genders and identities were not immediately known.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Further information was not immediately available.

The La Grange Police Department continues to investigate.

