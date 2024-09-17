WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 Chicago-area HS teachers to be honored with CMA Foundation's Music Teacher of Excellence award

Ryan Chiaverini Image
ByRyan Chiaverini WLS logo
Tuesday, September 17, 2024 10:21PM
2 Chicago-area HS teachers to be honored in Nashville
An Oswego and Dwight D. Eisenhower HS teacher from Blue Island will be honored with the 2024 CMA Foundation's Music Teacher of Excellence award.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLS) -- Two high school teachers from the Chicago area are being honored Tuesday night with the CMA Foundation's Music Teacher of Excellence award.

Stephanie San Roman of Oswego High School and Justin Antos of Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island will be honored. Both teachers have received the award before.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

"I had such a fantastic experience, especially in my high school band program. It's kind of why I'm doing what I'm doing. I want to recreate those moments and those experiences for these students," San Roman previously said.

Thirty teachers from across the country will receive the award Tuesday night.

"There's something about music, it really teaches us to be human," Antos previously said. "And I think if there's anything we need a little bit more of in the world is a little bit more humanity."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW