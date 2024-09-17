2 Chicago-area HS teachers to be honored with CMA Foundation's Music Teacher of Excellence award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLS) -- Two high school teachers from the Chicago area are being honored Tuesday night with the CMA Foundation's Music Teacher of Excellence award.

Stephanie San Roman of Oswego High School and Justin Antos of Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island will be honored. Both teachers have received the award before.

"I had such a fantastic experience, especially in my high school band program. It's kind of why I'm doing what I'm doing. I want to recreate those moments and those experiences for these students," San Roman previously said.

Thirty teachers from across the country will receive the award Tuesday night.

"There's something about music, it really teaches us to be human," Antos previously said. "And I think if there's anything we need a little bit more of in the world is a little bit more humanity."