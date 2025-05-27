24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 missing armed flares could be on Chicago beaches, officials warn

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8:15PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials are warning about missing armed flares that could be on Chicago beaches.

Three phosphorous pyrotechnics are unaccounted for, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Four flares were deployed during a joint military exercise with the Coast Guard and Air Force earlier this month near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, they did not activate when entering the water.

The devices produce a red smoke and a flame that can reach temperatures of 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit.

A lifeguard found one of the pyrotechnics at Chicago's Montrose Beach on Memorial Day, but three of the flares remain unaccounted for.

They are described a silver-shaped cylinders.

Anybody who encounters the flare should not touch it, and should call 911 immediately.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW