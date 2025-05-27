3 missing armed flares could be on Chicago beaches, officials warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials are warning about missing armed flares that could be on Chicago beaches.

Three phosphorous pyrotechnics are unaccounted for, Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan said.

Four flares were deployed during a joint military exercise with the Coast Guard and Air Force earlier this month near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, they did not activate when entering the water.

The devices produce a red smoke and a flame that can reach temperatures of 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit.

A lifeguard found one of the pyrotechnics at Chicago's Montrose Beach on Memorial Day, but three of the flares remain unaccounted for.

They are described a silver-shaped cylinders.

Anybody who encounters the flare should not touch it, and should call 911 immediately.