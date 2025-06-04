Cognac gets a summer remix: Chicago toasts first-ever National Cognac Week

What was once a single-day toast is now a weeklong celebration.

What was once a single-day toast is now a weeklong celebration.

What was once a single-day toast is now a weeklong celebration.

What was once a single-day toast is now a weeklong celebration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- What was once a single-day toast is now a weeklong celebration. Chicago's cocktail scene is raising a glass to the first-ever National Cognac Week, running June 4-11. The celebration, anchored by D'USSÉ, a modern cognac brand crafted with cocktails in mind, marks an evolution from the traditional National Cognac Day into a multi-city tour highlighting the French spirit's surprising versatility.

Cognac has long been known for its fall and winter appeal, often served neat or over ice. But bartenders across the country are spotlighting its forgotten history as the base of classic cocktails like the French 75 and Sazerac.

In Chicago, bars such as Lazy Bird, Lemon, and new West Loop lounge Divan are offering custom creations that reintroduce the spirit for summer. On the menu: a Spicy Sidecar featuring mango chile-infused rum and a bright D'USSÉ Lemonade crafted for sunny afternoons.

The Windy City joins a lineup of stops in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston and Detroit, showcasing how the centuries-old spirit is stirring up something fresh nationwide.