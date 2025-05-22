Columbia Students, SOUNDOFF launch fresh Chicago Sky fan fashion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just in time for the Chicago Sky's 2025 WNBA home opener at Wintrust Arena, a fresh wave of fan fashion is landing on the streets. Columbia College Chicago fashion students have joined forces with the Sky and local streetwear brand SOUNDOFF to create a limited-edition line of custom apparel inspired by the team's energy and Chicago's vibrant culture.

Under the guidance of SOUNDOFF founder Daryl Sneed, students blended sportswear, streetwear, and community storytelling to design bold pieces that elevate the fan experience beyond the stands. While not part of the players' official uniforms, these wearable works of art capture the spirit of the Sky and offer fans a new way to show their pride.

The collection will debut at Wintrust Arena on May 22 and will be available for purchase during Sky games, with a possible online release later in the season. A special window installation showcasing the designs will open May 6 at Columbia's downtown campus.

"This collaboration brings the next generation of designers together with the city's team in a bold, fresh way," said Sneed. Columbia's School of Fashion director Dr. Colbey Reid added, "Our students are learning to create for real audiences, this is experiential fashion education at its best."

Fans, get ready to show out in style this season, the Chicago Sky just made game day cooler than ever.