ComEd price hike coming June 1, Citizens Utility Board warns

Heads up to all ComEd customers, a major price is coming, the Citizen Utility Board warns.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Your monthly ComEd bill could soon be going up as much as $10 a month.

Starting June 1, prices are expected to rise significantly, according to the utility company.

There will be about a 10 to 15% increase in your electric bill and it will stay that way for the next year.

The Citizens Utility Board estimates the increase could cost customers an extra $10.50 a month.

ComEd says because of factors like extreme weather and spikes from high energy users - like data centers, demand is outpacing supply and costs are getting more expensive, capacity charge will now increase for all ComEd customers.

That's the extra payment customers pay power plant operators, so they have enough reserve electricity available.

"Customers could easily end up paying well over $100 extra on their power bills over the next 12 months," CUB communications director Jim Chilsen said. "And the infuriating fact is that this was a completely preventable situation."

The non-profit watchdog group says this price spike is because of years of bad policy at the regional power grid operator: PJM Interconnection.

CUB is calling on ComEd to works with customers who will struggle to stay connected.

"Many consumers have never heard of PJM, but this little known power grid operator has a significant impact on our bills," Clara Sumers, manager of CUB's Consumers For a Better Grid campaign. "And unfortunately, PJM policy often favors dirty outdated power plants and leaves the higher power bills for consumers."

On their website, ComEd has energy-saving tips and bill assistance options as well as a low-income discount program to help manage these new higher costs.