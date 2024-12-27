'Windy City Weekend' talks New Year's resolutions, preview of Countdown Chicago 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This Friday, "Windy City Weekend" broadcast its last show of 2024. Ryan Chiaverini was away for the holidays, so Val Warner welcomed in comedian Correy Bell (Instagram - @correyb) to join her as co-host.

Correy, a native Chicagoan, is back in her hometown celebrating the holidays. But she's also finding time to work during her Christmas break. Friday night, Bell is at Riddles Comedy Club at 5055 W. 111th St. in Alsip, where she is performing in "Correy B's 11th Annual Offensive T-Shirt BDay Comedy Show". Bell has two shows tonight at Riddles at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. There's more information about her Riddles shows here.

For the Host Chat segment, Warner and Bell talked about their Christmas celebrations. Correy mentioned that her daughter celebrated her birthday on Christmas Day, while Bell herself was celebrating her birthday on Friday. "We don't cheat in our house, [ my daughter and I ] get a separate birthday gift and Christmas gift, and we all get birthday cakes," Bell said.

Waner and Bell then talked about New Year's resolutions. Almost everyone makes them, but the trick is following through with them, according to both Val and Correy. Correy said her big resolution this year is to be "present and intentional", while Val mentioned starting a gratitude journal.

Ike Reilly

You may not know his name, but Ike Reilly is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters in America.

Warner and Bell then welcomed musician Ike Reilly into the studio.

You may not know his name, but Reilly is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters in America. He has a wide variety of fans, from legendary music producer Rick Rubin to novelist Stephen King to "Rage Against the Machine" frontman Tom Morello.

Morello is an executive producer for a recently released documentary about Reilly's life, called "Don't Turn Your Back on Friday Night." This critically acclaimed documentary is now on Amazon, AppleTV Plus, Tubi and Google Play. It recently won Best Feature Film at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival, Best Feature Documentary at the Hollywood Gold Awards and Feature Documentary Award at the Palm Beach Film Festival.

Reilly talked to Warner and Bell about his music, which his website describes as a "rebellious punk/folk/country/blues-influenced rock n' roll". He talked about getting his first major record label deal at age 40, and how he worked odd jobs, including as a gravedigger and doorman at Chicago's Park Hyatt Hotel, to support his music career.

When Bell asked Reilly why he stayed in Chicago instead of moving to L.A., Reilly said: "My family's here, along with my musicians. I never wanted to leave."

They closed the interview by promoting a show that his band, The Ike Reilly Assassination, will have on Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Metro in Wrigleyville. There's more information about the show here. You can learn more about Ike by going to his website.

Dear Donuts

Dear Donuts is an Asian cafe located in far west suburban St. Charles, which specializes in Korean brioche donuts.

Warner and Bell then tossed to a pre-taped segment about Dear Donuts, an Asian cafe located in far west suburban St. Charles, which specializes in Korean brioche donuts.

There's more information on Dear Donuts here.

Roeper's Reviews

Film critic Richard Roeper reviews 'Nosferatu,' 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Babygirl.'

Film critic Richard Roeper then joined Warner and Bell to talk about recent releases on screen and on streaming platforms.

'Nosferatu' - SPEND

Roeper kicked off the segment with a rave review of a new version of the classic horror film, "Nosferatu". This remake stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Deep and Bill Skarsgärd.

'A Complete Unknown' - SPEND

He also gave a rave review of a highly anticipated new film about the early career of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. "A Complete Unknown" stars Timothée Chalamet, who is getting Oscar buzz for his portrayal of the young Dylan.

'Babygirl' - SPEND

Roeper closed the segment with another good review, this time for a new erotic thriller called "Babygirl", which features Nicole Kidman as a powerful CEO who gets involved in a lurid love affair with an intern.

Countdown Chicago 2025 - Preview

ABC7 Chicago's New Year's Eve show, 'Countdown Chicago 2025,' airs at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 on ABC7.

Warner and Bell concluded the show with a preview of ABC7 Chicago's New Year's Eve show, "Countdown Chicago 2025." The show airs at 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 on ABC7 Chicago.

"Countdown Chicago" has been a Chicago tradition for more than 30 years, which makes it the city's longest-running and most popular local New Year's Eve show. The program has been the winner of six consecutive Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards, and it owns the distinction of being the most-watched local program in Chicago last year.

This year, "Countdown Chicago" will have live remotes from parties at the Salt Shed, Park West and Little Village's Mi Tierra. Hosts Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Cheryl Scott, Terrell Brown, Hosea Sanders and special guests Kenzie & Roman will bring Chicago-style celebrations to viewers at home.

Additionally, the special will take viewers into the New Year with the annual dance from Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott. There will also be performances from the EDM group Cascada, led by singer Natalie Horler; and Grammy-nominated R &B singer and actor, Mario.