Comedian Shane Gillis chosen to host ESPYS on July 16

Comedian, actor and writer Shane Gillis will take the stage to celebrate the achievements, athletes and moments in sports from the past year as host of The ESPYS, it was announced Tuesday.

Gillis, who is in the midst of an international stand-up comedy tour spanning nearly 40 cities, will join a star-studded group at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on July 16 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+).

Shane Gillis performs at Madison Square Garden during Dave Chappelle's 50th birthday celebration shows on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"I'm excited to be at The ESPYS this year," Gillis said in a statement. "I like sports so this should be a good time."

Gillis is the creator and star of Netflix show "Tires" and co-hosts "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" with fellow comedian Matt McCusker. He has also appeared in a Super Bowl ad with Peyton Manning and Post Malone as well as a digital spot where he rallies the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

"Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS," said Craig Lazarus, ESPN vice president and executive producer of The ESPYS. "We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year's best moments in sports and are excited to see what he'll do on stage."

The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS in 1993.

