Employees should work to improve communication skills in 2025: expert

Communication strategist and trainer Janine MacLachlan said employees should work to improve their communication skills in 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As 2024 comes to a close, people are thinking about what they want to accomplish at work in the new year.

A local expert says your plan for 2025 should include better communication skills.

Communication strategist and trainer Janine MacLachlan joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

She said communication skills are important, even for people who work in fields you might not think about, like tech or finance.

Co-workers can work as a team to make the effort more fun, as well.

MacLachlan said $62 million each year is lost in productivity due to poor communication for large companies.