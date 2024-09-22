Community to hold vigil for Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in Skokie

The memorial for Hersh Goldberg-Polin will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Loved ones and the community will say goodbye to Hersh Goldberg-Polin in the north suburbs on Sunday.

Goldberg-Polin, 23, was seized by militants at a music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Goldberg-Polin was an American among six hostages that Israeli officials say were murdered by Hamas, shot in the head at close range. Their bodies were discovered in tunnels beneath the city of Rafah in Gaza.

The Israeli American's parents are from the Chicago area.

"Hersh, we failed you. We all failed you," said Jon Polin, Hersh's father at his son's funeral earlier this month. "Maybe, just maybe, your death is the stone, the fuel to bring home the remaining 101 hostages."

Hersh's mother broke down in tears at her son's funeral overseas as she said goodbye to her son, who spent more than 300 days in captivity.

"Finally, my sweet boy, finally, finally, finally, finally! You're free!" she said. "I will love you, and I will miss you every single day for the rest of my life. But you're right here. I know you're right here. I just have to teach myself to feel you in a different way."

A vigil will be held at Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue on East Prairie Road in Skokie. It will begin at 3 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.